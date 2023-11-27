Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Audi Q5 vs Porsche 718

In 2023 when choosing between the Audi Q5 and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Q5
Audi Q5
45 TFSI Premium Plus
₹59.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
718
Porsche 718
Cayman
₹85.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
237 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.3 seconds-
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1988 cc, 4 Cylinders Flat, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4MA2.20 Turbocharged Flat-4
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
249 bhp @ 5000 rpm295 bhp @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1600 rpm380 Nm @ 1950 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
13.47 kmpl13.51
Driving Range
943 Km729.54
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDRWD
Transmission
Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Others
Regenerative BrakingIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Third Row AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraOptional
Parking Sensors
Front & RearOptional
Cruise Control
YesOptional
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,80,9421,43,89,712
Ex-Showroom Price
59,90,0001,25,63,000
RTO
6,28,00013,10,300
Insurance
2,62,4425,15,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,47,8983,09,291

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    File photo of Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron models.
    Audi cars in India all set to get more expensive from new year 2024
    27 Nov 2023
    The Porsche 911 stands out as the car in the US with the lowest value depreciation after five years of first-hand ownership.
    Porsche 911 to Toyota Corolla: These are the top 10 cars in US with best resale value
    14 Dec 2023
    Audi Q5 2021 facelift SUV will be launched in November, and will take on rivals like BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC and even the newly-launched Volvo XC60 facelift. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Audi Q5 2021 first drive review: Germans bet big on sporty looks, sportier drive
    13 Dec 2023
    Audi India has introduced the limited edition version of the Q5 SUV.
    Audi Q5 limited edition SUV launched in India. Check price and big highlights
    18 Sept 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
    21 Mar 2022
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First look video
    Porsche 718 Cayman GT4: First Look
    18 Sept 2021
    Audi unveiled the new Q5 Sportback crossover on September 26.
    First Look: Audi Q5 Sportback 2020
    26 Sept 2020
    Audi has introduced the 2.0-litre 45 TFSI petrol engine with Quattro technology in the new Q5. It also gets a tweaked suspension with damping control to reduce body roll and an off-road mode for those who like adventures.
    Audi Q5 2021: First Drive Review
    29 Oct 2021
    View all
     