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Audi Q5 vs MINI Cooper JCW

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q5 and MINI Cooper JCW, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q5 Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus, MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback. Q5: 1984 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q5 vs Cooper JCW Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q5 Cooper jcw
BrandAudiMINI
Price₹ 64.9 Lakhs₹ 45.5 Lakhs
Mileage13.4 kmpl17 kmpl
Engine Capacity1984 cc1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Q5
Audi Q5
45 TFSI Premium Plus
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Cooper JCW
MINI Cooper JCW
Hatchback
₹45.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Audi Q5 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Steering Controls
Front Left Side
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Others
Regenerative BrakingIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1600-4500 rpm320 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.4 kmpl17
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
261 bhp @ 5250-6500 rpm228 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I42.0 Petrol
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.1 seconds-
Driving Range
943 Km748
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedYes
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Max Speed
240 kmph-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloyNo
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R19195 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
5-link, Tubular Anti-roll BarMultiple control-arm rear axle
Front Suspension
5-link, Tubular Anti-roll BarSingle joint spring-strut front axle
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R19195 / 55 R17
Bootspace
520 litres211
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person4
Doors
5 Doors3
Fuel Tank Capacity
70 litres44
Length
4682 mm mm3850
Wheelbase
2819 mm2495
Height
1655 mm1414
Kerb Weight
1875 kg-
Width
1893 mm1727
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
21
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 1 Trip
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Rub - Strips
SilverNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Scuff Plates
Aluminium-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
NoYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingInternal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearCentre
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Rear Reading Lamp
YesNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on rearLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoOptional
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
Optional-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Digital DisplayTouch-screen Display
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)4 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesYes
Rear Armrest
YesNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
YesNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Altas Beige / Black with Matte Black Accents and Aluminium Rhombus Inserts, Okapi Brown / Black with with Matte Black Accents and Aluminium Rhombus InsertsCustomisable
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
73,98,99752,41,412
Ex-Showroom Price
64,90,00045,50,000
RTO
6,60,3494,84,000
Insurance
2,48,1482,06,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,59,0331,12,658
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresSubtle yet appealing cabin stylingUpdated 2.0-litre 45 TFSI engine is capable

Cons

No diesel engine or hybrid techNothing radical in the latest set of updates

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