HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsQ5 vs Cooper JCW

Audi Q5 vs MINI Cooper JCW

Filters
Q5
Audi Q5
45 TFSI Premium Plus
₹59.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Cooper JCW
MINI Cooper JCW
Hatchback
₹45.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
237 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.3 seconds-
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I42.0 Petrol
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
249 bhp @ 5000 rpm228 bhp
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1600 rpm320 Nm @ 1450 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
13.47 kmpl17
Driving Range
943 Km748
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedYes
Others
Regenerative BrakingIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Third Row AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
21
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,80,94252,41,412
Ex-Showroom Price
59,90,00045,50,000
RTO
6,28,0004,84,000
Insurance
2,62,4422,06,912
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,47,8981,12,658
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Trending cars

View all Popular Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.39 Cr
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

14.74 - 19.94 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge

61.25 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11 - 16 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

32.99 - 50.74 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Lamborghini Revuelto

Lamborghini Revuelto

10 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail

26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra

85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details