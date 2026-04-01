In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q5 Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus, Mercedes-Benz GLE [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 91.2 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d 4MATIC LWB. Q5: 1984 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. GLE [2020-2023]: 1950 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q5 vs GLE [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q5
|Gle [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|₹ 91.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.4 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4