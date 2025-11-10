In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q5 and Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q5 Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus, Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019]. Q5: 1984 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q5 vs e-class-all-terrain Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q5
|E-class-all-terrain
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|₹ 75 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.4 kmpl
|12.06 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4