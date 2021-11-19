In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q5 and Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q5 Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus, Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Aero Track Edition 4Matic Plus. Q5: 1984 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. AMG A 45 S: 1991 cc engine, 12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q5 vs AMG A 45 S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q5
|Amg a 45 s
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|₹ 87 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.4 kmpl
|12 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4