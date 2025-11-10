In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q5 and Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q5 Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus, Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200. Q5: 1984 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. A-Class Limousine: 1332 cc engine, 17.5 to 21.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q5 vs A-Class Limousine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q5
|A-class limousine
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.4 kmpl
|17.5 to 21.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1332 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4