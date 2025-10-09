In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q5 and Lexus RX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q5 Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus and Lexus RX Price starts at Rs. 99.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Luxury. Q5: 1984 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. RX gets a battery pack of up to 259.2 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q5 vs RX Comparison