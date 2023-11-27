Saved Articles

Audi Q5 vs Lexus ES

In 2023 when choosing among the Audi Q5 and Lexus ES, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Q5
Audi Q5
45 TFSI Premium Plus
₹59.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
ES
Lexus ES
300h Exquisite
₹56.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
237 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.3 seconds-
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I42.5L A25A-FXS I4
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
249 bhp @ 5000 rpm176 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1600 rpm221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
13.47 kmpl22.58
Driving Range
943 Km1129
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Others
Regenerative BrakingRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Third Row AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
22
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,80,94264,99,523
Ex-Showroom Price
59,90,00056,55,000
RTO
6,28,0005,94,500
Insurance
2,62,4422,49,523
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,47,8981,39,700

