In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q5 and Land Rover Range Rover Velar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q5 Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus, Land Rover Range Rover Velar Price starts at Rs. 87.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HSE Dynamic 2.0 Petrol. Q5: 1984 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q5 vs Range Rover Velar Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q5
|Range rover velar
|Brand
|Audi
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|₹ 87.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.4 kmpl
|13.1 to 15.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4