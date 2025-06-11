In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q5 and Land Rover Discovery, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q5 Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus, Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S. Q5: 1984 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q5 vs Discovery Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q5
|Discovery
|Brand
|Audi
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|Mileage
|13.4 kmpl
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|2997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|6