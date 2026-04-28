In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q5 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q5 Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus and Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD. Q5: 1984 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q5 vs Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q5
|Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
|Brand
|Audi
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|631 km/charge
|Mileage
|13.4 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72.6 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)