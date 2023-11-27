In 2024 when choosing between the Audi Q5 and BMW X6, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Audi Q5 and BMW X6, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q5 Price starts at Rs. 65.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus, BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive40i xLine. Q5: 1984 cc engine, 13.40 kmpl mileage. X6: 2998 cc engine, 10.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Q5 vs X6 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q5 X6 Brand Audi BMW Price ₹ 65.18 Lakhs ₹ 95 Lakhs Mileage 13.40 kmpl 10.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1984 cc 2998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 6