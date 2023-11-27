Saved Articles

Audi Q5 vs BMW X6

In 2024 when choosing between the Audi Q5 and BMW X6, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Q5 vs X6 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q5 X6
BrandAudiBMW
Price₹ 65.18 Lakhs₹ 95 Lakhs
Mileage13.40 kmpl10.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1984 cc2998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders46
Q5
Audi Q5
45 TFSI Premium Plus
₹65.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
X6
BMW X6
xDrive40i xLine
₹95.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative BrakingRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1600 rpm450 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.47 kmpl10.31
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
249 bhp @ 5000 rpm335 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4N55 Turbocharged I6
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.3 seconds5.5
Driving Range
943 Km855.73
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2998 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver
12V Power Outlets
2Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
74,82,1031,16,87,904
Ex-Showroom Price
65,18,0001,01,90,000
RTO
6,80,80010,73,000
Insurance
2,82,8034,24,404
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,60,8192,51,218
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Loaded with featuresSubtle yet appealing cabin stylingUpdated 2.0-litre 45 TFSI engine is capable

Cons

No diesel engine or hybrid techNothing radical in the latest set of updates

    Latest News

    File photo of Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron models.
    Audi cars in India all set to get more expensive from new year 2024
    27 Nov 2023
    From performance to electrics and everything in the middle, HT Auto test drove a bunch of luxury cars that made their way into the Indian automobile market in 2023.
    Year Ender 2023: From Audi, Mercedes to BMW, the 5 best luxury cars we drove this year. And why they stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    Audi Q5 2021 facelift SUV will be launched in November, and will take on rivals like BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC and even the newly-launched Volvo XC60 facelift. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Audi Q5 2021 first drive review: Germans bet big on sporty looks, sportier drive
    13 Dec 2023
    Audi India has introduced the limited edition version of the Q5 SUV.
    Audi Q5 limited edition SUV launched in India. Check price and big highlights
    18 Sept 2023
    Latest Videos

    Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
    21 Mar 2022
    Audi unveiled the new Q5 Sportback crossover on September 26.
    First Look: Audi Q5 Sportback 2020
    26 Sept 2020
    Audi reveals all-new Q5 with sharper looks and world's first OLED rear lights.
    First Look: 2020 Audi Q5 SUV gets sportier and smarter
    29 Jun 2020
    Audi has introduced the 2.0-litre 45 TFSI petrol engine with Quattro technology in the new Q5. It also gets a tweaked suspension with damping control to reduce body roll and an off-road mode for those who like adventures.
    Audi Q5 2021: First Drive Review
    29 Oct 2021
