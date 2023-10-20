In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q5 and BMW X4 [2019-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q5 Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus, BMW X4 [2019-2023] Price starts at Rs. 65.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for xDrive30i M Sport X. Q5: 1984 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. X4 [2019-2023]: 1998 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q5 vs X4 [2019-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q5
|X4 [2019-2023]
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|₹ 65.1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.4 kmpl
|14.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4