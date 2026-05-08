In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q5 and BMW M2 [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q5 Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus, BMW M2 [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 83.4 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Competition. Q5: 1984 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. M2 [2018-2022]: 2979 cc engine, 11.11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q5 vs M2 [2018-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q5
|M2 [2018-2022]
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|₹ 83.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.4 kmpl
|11.11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|2979 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|6