In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q5 and BMW 6 Series GT, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q5 Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus, BMW 6 Series GT Price starts at Rs. 73.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 630i M Sport. Q5: 1984 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. 6 Series GT: 1995 cc engine, 13.32 to 18.65 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q5 vs 6 Series GT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q5
|6 series gt
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|₹ 73.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.4 kmpl
|13.32 to 18.65 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4