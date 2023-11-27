Saved Articles

Audi Q5 vs Audi S5 Sportback

In 2023 when choosing between the Audi Q5 and Audi S5 Sportback, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Q5
Audi Q5
45 TFSI Premium Plus
₹59.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
S5 Sportback
Audi S5 Sportback
3.0 TFSI Quattro
₹80.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
237 Kmph250
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.3 seconds4.8
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2994 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I43.0L TFSI V6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
249 bhp @ 5000 rpm349 bhp @ 5400 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1600 rpm500 Nm @ 1370 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
13.47 kmpl10.6
Driving Range
943 Km615
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Others
Regenerative BrakingIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Third Row AC
--
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
22
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,80,94292,50,242
Ex-Showroom Price
59,90,00080,49,000
RTO
6,28,0008,58,900
Insurance
2,62,4423,41,842
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,47,8981,98,823

