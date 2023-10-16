In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q5 and Audi S5 Sportback, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q5 Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus, Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro. Q5: 1984 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q5 vs S5 Sportback Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q5
|S5 sportback
|Brand
|Audi
|Audi
|Price
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|13.4 kmpl
|10.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|2994 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|6