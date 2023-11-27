In 2023 when choosing between the Audi Q5 and Audi S5 Sportback, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Audi Q5 and Audi S5 Sportback, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q5 Price starts at Rs 59.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus, Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro. Q5: 1984 cc engine, 13.47 kmpl mileage. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less