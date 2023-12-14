Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsQ3 Sportback vs XC40 Recharge

Audi Q3 Sportback vs Volvo XC40 Recharge

In 2023 when choosing among the Audi Q3 Sportback and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and ...Read More

Filters
Q3 Sportback
Audi Q3 Sportback
Technology Plus S-line
₹51.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
P8 AWD
₹55.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds4.9 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm-
Drivetrain
AWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Speed
222 Kmph180 kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,16,57958,66,214
Ex-Showroom Price
51,43,00055,90,000
RTO
5,43,30033,000
Insurance
2,29,7792,42,714
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,27,1701,26,087

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Volvo XC40 Rechargenull | Electric | Automatic55.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Kia EV6null | Electric | Automatic59.95 - 64.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
XC40 Recharge vs EV6

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    Volvo will increase the prices of XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models besides its two electric SUVs XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge from January, 2024.
    Volvo joins Mercedes and other luxury carmakers to hike prices of XC40, C40 Recharge among others from New Year
    14 Dec 2023
    File photo of Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron models.
    Audi cars in India all set to get more expensive from new year 2024
    27 Nov 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Alto 800 model from India due to stricter emission norms. Kia too has pulled out the Carnival MPV for the same reason. However, Kia plans to relaunch the MPV next year in a new avatar.
    Maruti Alto 800 to Mahindra Alturas SUV: Eight cars that went off showrooms in India in 2023
    26 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The newest Audi Q3 was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.89 lakh.
    2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
    15 Dec 2022
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 promises to offer range of up to 480 kms on a single charge when armed with a a 72.6 kWh battery pack.
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 to launch in India soon. Bookings open in December
    29 Nov 2022
    2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge packs a punch with a zero to 100 kmph sprint in under five seconds.
    Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV: First Drive Review
    6 Apr 2022
    The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
    Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
    26 Aug 2023
    View all
     