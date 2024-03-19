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Audi Q3 Sportback vs Volvo XC40 Recharge

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q3 Sportback and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 53.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Technology Plus S-line and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. Q3 Sportback: 1984 cc engine, 10.14 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 Sportback vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q3 sportback Xc40 recharge
BrandAudiVolvo
Price₹ 53.55 Lakhs₹ 54.95 Lakhs
Range-418-592
Mileage10.14 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-69 kWh
Engine Capacity1984 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)

Filters
Q3 Sportback
Audi Q3 Sportback
Technology Plus S-line
₹53.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XC40 Recharge
Volvo XC40 Recharge
E60 Plus
₹54.95 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Audi Q3 Sportback Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4Dual Synchronous motor with permanent magnet
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds7.3 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm420 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
193 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm238 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Speed
220 kmph180 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
4-Link AxleIndependent Suspension with Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers,Stabilizer Bar
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsMacPherson Strut, Coil Springs, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18-
Length
4518 mm4440 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2702 mm
Kerb Weight
1705 kg-
Height
1558 mm1647 mm
Width
1843 mm1863 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
530 litres419 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
62.4 litres-
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueNo
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Scuff Plates
AluminiumYes
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourFootwell Lamps
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
50000Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
No8
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
1013
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Touch Screen Size
10 inch9 inch
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherArtificial Leather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Okapi Brown and Pearl BeigeCharcoal
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,06,96257,63,551
Ex-Showroom Price
53,55,00054,95,000
RTO
5,46,36029,000
Insurance
2,05,1022,39,051
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,31,2621,23,881
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish body style updatesRefined drive

Cons

Cabin needs a bit more flash

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