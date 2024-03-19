In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q3 Sportback and Volvo XC40, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 53.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Technology Plus S-line, Volvo XC40 Price starts at Rs. 41.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 R-Design. Q3 Sportback: 1984 cc engine, 10.14 kmpl mileage. XC40: 1969 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 Sportback vs XC40 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q3 sportback
|Xc40
|Brand
|Audi
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 53.55 Lakhs
|₹ 41.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.14 kmpl
|14.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4