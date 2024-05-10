hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsQ3 Sportback vs v90-cross-country

Audi Q3 Sportback vs Volvo v90-cross-country

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q3 Sportback and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 53.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Technology Plus S-line, Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. Q3 Sportback: 1984 cc engine, 10.14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 Sportback vs v90-cross-country Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q3 sportback V90-cross-country
BrandAudiVolvo
Price₹ 53.55 Lakhs₹ 65.31 Lakhs
Mileage10.14 kmpl-
Engine Capacity1984 cc1969 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Q3 Sportback
Audi Q3 Sportback
Technology Plus S-line
₹53.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
v90-cross-country
Volvo v90-cross-country
D5 Inscription
₹65.31 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Audi Q3 Sportback Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Right Side View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I42.0L Turbocharged
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm480 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
193 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm232 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Max Speed
220 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSpace Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18245 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
4-Link AxleIntegral Axle with Transverse Composite Leaf Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsDouble Wishbone Suspension, Coil Springs,Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18245 / 45 R19
Length
4518 mm4939 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2941 mm
Kerb Weight
1705 kg-
Height
1558 mm1543 mm
Width
1843 mm1879 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
530 litres530 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
62.4 litres60 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
NoChrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedPainted
Scuff Plates
Aluminium-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
50000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
106+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
Touch Screen Size
10 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoElectronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
3rd Row Seats Type
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
NoAll
Interior Colours
Okapi Brown and Pearl BeigeBeige and Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,06,96278,31,855
Ex-Showroom Price
53,55,00065,31,000
RTO
5,46,36010,26,769
Insurance
2,05,1022,73,586
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,31,2621,68,337
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish body style updatesRefined drive

Cons

Cabin needs a bit more flash

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

The Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition get blacked-out Audi badge in the front as well as at the rear.
Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition launched. Check what's different
10 May 2024
The Audi Q3 is now locally assembled at the SAVWIPL facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra
Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback local assembly begins in India
3 May 2023
Audi Q3 Sportback is longer and slightly narrower than Q3 SUV but also stands slightly less tall than the model.
Audi Q3 Sportback review: Blue is the new Black
15 May 2023
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee launched in the US; Will it come to India?
13 Aug 2026
Sedans like the Slavia, among other options, continue to make a strong case for buyers who prioritise performance and comfort.
4 cars I would consider before spending 20 lakh rupees on an SUV
13 Aug 2026
Daimler India announces <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu to strengthen BharatBenz
Daimler India announces 4,000 crore investment in Tamil Nadu to strengthen BharatBenz
13 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Audi will launch the Q8 e-tron electric SUV as the successor of its first generation e-tron models in India on August 18.
Audi Q8 e-tron: First drive review
22 Jul 2023
Volvo EX30 is the smallest and the quickest car in the Swedish carmaker's global lineup. It also undercuts Tesla Model 3 by around 4,000 euros.
Volvo EX30 electric SUV launched: First Look
8 Jun 2023
The Audi Q7 facelift SUV will renew its rivalry with other luxury SUVs like the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volvo XC90 and the BMW X5.
Audi Q7 facelift launched in India: Check how different it is from its predecessor
3 Dec 2024
Audi Activesphere is a concept electric crossover which can turn into a pickup in seconds. It offers more than 600 kms of range in a single charge. However, the biggest gizmo is inside the cabin where Audi has used augmented reality to offer virtual reality experience to all occupants.
Audi Activesphere concept EV unveiled: A look at how its AR technology works
27 Jan 2023
The C40 Recharge will become the second electric offering from the Swedish auto giant in India after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.
Volvo C40 Recharge review: Packs a punch with more range
26 Aug 2023
Swedish auto giant Volvo has taken the covers of the upcoming XC60 facelift SUV. It is expected to replace the outgoing version of the SUV in India soon.
Watch Volvo XC60 facelift SUV unveiled with key updates. India launch soon
20 Feb 2025
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers