Audi Q3 Sportback vs Volvo S60

In 2023 when choosing between the Audi Q3 Sportback and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Q3 Sportback
Audi Q3 Sportback
Technology Plus S-line
₹51.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
S60
Volvo S60
T4 Inscription
₹45.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I42.0L B4204T6 I4
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds7.9
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm300 Nm @ 1300 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm188 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
222 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,16,57952,71,852
Ex-Showroom Price
51,43,00045,90,000
RTO
5,43,3004,65,330
Insurance
2,29,7792,15,922
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500600
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,27,1701,13,312

    Latest News

    File photo of Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron models.
    Audi cars in India all set to get more expensive from new year 2024
    27 Nov 2023
    The new Volvo S60 seeks to carve out a space for itself in the luxury sedan segment. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Volvo S60 2021 first drive review: Serene luxury to tame German charge
    7 Nov 2023
    Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition is being offered in limited units for the festive season.
    Audi launches limited-run S5 Sportback Platinum Edition: Check price, features
    16 Oct 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    The 2021 Audi S5 Sportback was launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>79.06 lakh.
    2021 Audi S5 Sportback: First drive review
    30 Mar 2021
    The newest Audi Q3 was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.89 lakh.
    2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
    15 Dec 2022
    Audi has launched RS 5 Sportback in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.04 crore. It is powered by a 2.9L V6 TFSI engine producing 450 hp and 600 Nm of torque.
    Audi RS 5 Sportback: First Look
    9 Aug 2021
    Audi has unveiled the Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron electric SUVs.
    Audi Q4 e-tron, Q4 Sportback e-tron: First Look
    15 Apr 2021
