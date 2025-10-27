In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q3 Sportback and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 53.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Technology Plus S-line and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant. Q3 Sportback: 1984 cc engine, 10.14 kmpl mileage. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 Sportback vs Camry Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q3 sportback
|Camry
|Brand
|Audi
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 53.55 Lakhs
|₹ 48.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|1275 km/charge
|Mileage
|10.14 kmpl
|25.49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|251.6 Volt
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-