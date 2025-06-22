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HomeCompare CarsQ3 Sportback vs Superb [2023-2024]

Audi Q3 Sportback vs Skoda Superb [2023-2024]

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q3 Sportback and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 53.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Technology Plus S-line, Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. Q3 Sportback: 1984 cc engine, 10.14 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 Sportback vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q3 sportback Superb [2023-2024]
BrandAudiSkoda
Price₹ 53.55 Lakhs₹ 54 Lakhs
Mileage10.14 kmpl18.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity1984 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Q3 Sportback
Audi Q3 Sportback
Technology Plus S-line
₹53.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Superb [2023-2024]
Skoda Superb [2023-2024]
L&K
₹54 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Audi Q3 Sportback Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4Engine type Turbocharged petrol engine with direct injection system
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
193 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Speed
220 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres5.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverSteel
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
4-Link AxleMulti-element axle, with one longitudinal and transverse links, with torsion stabiliser
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsMcPherson suspension with lower triangular links and torsion stabiliser
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18205 / 55 R16
Length
4518 mm4869 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2836 mm
Kerb Weight
1705 kg1565 kg
Height
1558 mm1503 mm
Width
1843 mm1864 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
530 litres625 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
62.4 litres66 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
Yes-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Scuff Plates
Aluminium-
Door Pockets
Front-
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteFoot Trigger Opening/Automatic
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED,LED
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
50000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple CarPlay (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
1011
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
Touch Screen Size
10 inch23.3 inch
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
YesWith Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Interior Colours
Okapi Brown and Pearl BeigePiano Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatPartial
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoHeated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,06,96262,09,190
Ex-Showroom Price
53,55,00054,00,000
RTO
5,46,3605,69,000
Insurance
2,05,1022,39,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,31,2621,33,459
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish body style updatesRefined drive

Cons

Cabin needs a bit more flash

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