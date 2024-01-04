Saved Articles

Audi Q3 Sportback vs Skoda Kodiaq

In 2024 when choosing between the Audi Q3 Sportback and Skoda Kodiaq, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Q3 Sportback
Audi Q3 Sportback
Technology Plus S-line
₹51.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Style
₹34.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4Turbocharged Petrol Engine
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Speed
222 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,16,57940,48,783
Ex-Showroom Price
51,43,00034,99,000
RTO
5,43,3003,82,900
Insurance
2,29,7791,66,383
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,27,17087,024

    Latest News

    The Kushaq and Slavia helped Skoda to hit 1 lakh sales in just two years, which the company previously took six years to reach.
    Skoda hits sales milestone of 1 lakh cars in 2 years, driven by Slavia & Kushaq
    4 Jan 2024
    From performance to electrics and everything in the middle, HT Auto test drove a bunch of luxury cars that made their way into the Indian automobile market in 2023.
    Year Ender 2023: From Audi, Mercedes to BMW, the 5 best luxury cars we drove this year. And why they stand out
    29 Dec 2023
    From mass-market to luxury, the year 2023 witnessed launch of several electric cars across price-segments, with SUVs dominating the chart.
    Year Ender 2023: Electric cars launched in India this year
    23 Dec 2023
    The Skoda Slavia, Kushaq and Kodiaq are set to get more expensive by up to 2 per cent from January 1, 2024
    Skoda Auto to hike prices of Slavia, Kushaq & Kodiaq by up to 2% from January
    12 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    The newest Audi Q3 was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44.89 lakh.
    2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
    15 Dec 2022
    2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV has made a comeback to the Indian market with a BS 6-compliant 2-litre turbocharged petrol engine. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV: First Drive Review
    18 Jan 2022
    The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq SUV now comes with more space inside and gets plug-in hybrid technology for the first time.
    India-bound 2023 Skoda Kodiaq SUV unveils: Highlights in quick video
    6 Oct 2023
    2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>34.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV launched: Price, features, spec explained
    10 Jan 2022
    View all
     