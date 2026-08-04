In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q3 Sportback and Porsche Macan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 53.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Technology Plus S-line, Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs. 96.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base. Q3 Sportback: 1984 cc engine, 10.14 kmpl mileage. Macan: 1984 cc engine, 6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 Sportback vs Macan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q3 sportback
|Macan
|Brand
|Audi
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 53.55 Lakhs
|₹ 96.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.14 kmpl
|6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4