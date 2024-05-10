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Audi Q3 Sportback vs MINI Countryman

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q3 Sportback and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 53.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Technology Plus S-line, MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. Q3 Sportback: 1984 cc engine, 10.14 kmpl mileage. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 Sportback vs Countryman Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q3 sportback Countryman
BrandAudiMINI
Price₹ 53.55 Lakhs₹ 64.9 Lakhs
Mileage10.14 kmpl15.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1984 cc1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Q3 Sportback
Audi Q3 Sportback
Technology Plus S-line
₹53.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Countryman
MINI Countryman
JCW All4
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi Q3 Sportback Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I42.0-litre 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds5.4 second
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm400 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
193 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm296 bhp
Drivetrain
AWD4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Speed
220 kmph250 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)3 spokes
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
4-Link AxleMultilink
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18R19
Length
4518 mm4447 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2692 mm
Kerb Weight
1705 kg1735 kg
Height
1558 mm1645 mm
Width
1843 mm1843 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
530 litres505 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
62.4 litres54 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Heater
Yes-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneAutomatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones with Fan speed control)
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanaromic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableExternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Scuff Plates
Aluminium-
Door Pockets
Front-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
NoYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
50000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
10-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
Touch Screen Size
10 inch-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No-
Interior Colours
Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,06,96274,50,223
Ex-Showroom Price
53,55,00064,90,000
RTO
5,46,3606,78,000
Insurance
2,05,1022,81,723
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,31,2621,60,134
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish body style updatesRefined drive

Cons

Cabin needs a bit more flash

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