In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q3 Sportback and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 53.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Technology Plus S-line, MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. Q3 Sportback: 1984 cc engine, 10.14 kmpl mileage. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 Sportback vs Cooper Convertible Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q3 sportback
|Cooper convertible
|Brand
|Audi
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 53.55 Lakhs
|₹ 44 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.14 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4