In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q3 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz GLC, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 53.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Technology Plus S-line, Mercedes-Benz GLC Price starts at Rs. 77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300 4MATIC. Q3 Sportback: 1984 cc engine, 10.14 kmpl mileage. GLC: 1993 cc engine, 14.72 to 19.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 Sportback vs GLC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q3 sportback
|Glc
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 53.55 Lakhs
|₹ 77 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.14 kmpl
|14.72 to 19.47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1993 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4