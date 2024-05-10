In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q3 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 53.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Technology Plus S-line, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 68.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C300. Q3 Sportback: 1984 cc engine, 10.14 kmpl mileage. C-Class Cabriolet: 1991 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 Sportback vs C-Class Cabriolet Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q3 sportback
|C-class cabriolet
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 53.55 Lakhs
|₹ 68.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.14 kmpl
|17.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4