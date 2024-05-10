In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q3 Sportback and Lexus ES, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 53.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Technology Plus S-line and Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e. Q3 Sportback: 1984 cc engine, 10.14 kmpl mileage. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 Sportback vs ES Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q3 sportback
|Es
|Brand
|Audi
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 53.55 Lakhs
|₹ 89.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|580 km/charge
|Mileage
|10.14 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|74.4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)