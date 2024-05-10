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Audi Q3 Sportback vs Lexus ES

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q3 Sportback and Lexus ES, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 53.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Technology Plus S-line and Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e. Q3 Sportback: 1984 cc engine, 10.14 kmpl mileage. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 Sportback vs ES Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q3 sportback Es
BrandAudiLexus
Price₹ 53.55 Lakhs₹ 89.99 Lakhs
Range-580 km/charge
Mileage10.14 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-74.4 kWh
Engine Capacity1984 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)

Filters
Q3 Sportback
Audi Q3 Sportback
Technology Plus S-line
₹53.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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ES
Lexus ES
500 e
₹89.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Audi Q3 Sportback Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4-
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds5.5s
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm438 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
193 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm338 bhp
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Speed
220 kmph200 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18 235/45R2
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electric
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Rear Suspension
4-Link AxleMulti Link
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsMcpherson Stru
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18 235/45R2
Length
4518 mm5145 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2950 mm
Kerb Weight
1705 kg-
Height
1558 mm1575 mm
Width
1843 mm1920 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Bootspace
530 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors-
Fuel Tank Capacity
62.4 litres-
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoPowered
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsYes
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
RemoteYes
Panaromic Sunroof
YesPanaromic
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
All-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Scuff Plates
Aluminium-
Door Pockets
Front-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteYes
Rear Wiper
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
No-
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDYes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
38 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
50000200000 km
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Yes
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streamingyes
Speakers
1017 Speakers, Front & Rear
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
Touch Screen Size
10 inch12.3 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeatherette
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)Yes
Ventilated Seats
NoYes
Interior Colours
Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,06,9621,03,31,876
Ex-Showroom Price
53,55,00089,99,000
RTO
5,46,3609,53,900
Insurance
2,05,1023,78,476
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,31,2622,22,072
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish body style updatesRefined drive

Cons

Cabin needs a bit more flash

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