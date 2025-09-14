In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q3 Sportback and Kia EV6, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 53.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Technology Plus S-line and Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD. Q3 Sportback: 1984 cc engine, 10.14 kmpl mileage. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 Sportback vs EV6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q3 sportback
|Ev6
|Brand
|Audi
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 53.55 Lakhs
|₹ 65.97 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|663 km/charge
|Mileage
|10.14 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|84 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)