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Audi Q3 Sportback vs Kia EV6

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q3 Sportback and Kia EV6, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 53.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Technology Plus S-line and Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD. Q3 Sportback: 1984 cc engine, 10.14 kmpl mileage. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 Sportback vs EV6 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q3 sportback Ev6
BrandAudiKia
Price₹ 53.55 Lakhs₹ 65.97 Lakhs
Range-663 km/charge
Mileage10.14 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-84 kWh
Engine Capacity1984 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)

Filters
Q3 Sportback
Audi Q3 Sportback
Technology Plus S-line
₹53.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
EV6
Kia EV6
GT Line AWD
₹65.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi Q3 Sportback Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Right Side
Open Trunk
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds5.3 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
193 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Max Speed
220 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
4-Link AxleMulti Link
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18235 / 55 R19
Length
4518 mm4695 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2900 mm
Kerb Weight
1705 kg-
Height
1558 mm1570 mm
Width
1843 mm1890 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
530 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
62.4 litres-
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneAutomatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNot Applicable
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
YesYes
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Painted-
Scuff Plates
AluminiumMetallic
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
One Touch - Up
AllFront
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
50000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No8
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
1014
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Touch Screen Size
10 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoYes
Lane Departure Prevention
NoYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoAll
Interior Colours
Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoCooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,06,96269,07,671
Ex-Showroom Price
53,55,00065,96,638
RTO
5,46,36029,000
Insurance
2,05,1022,81,533
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,31,2621,48,472
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish body style updatesRefined drive

Cons

Cabin needs a bit more flash

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