In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q3 Sportback and Jeep Wrangler, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 53.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Technology Plus S-line, Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited. Q3 Sportback: 1984 cc engine, 10.14 kmpl mileage. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 Sportback vs Wrangler Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q3 sportback
|Wrangler
|Brand
|Audi
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 53.55 Lakhs
|₹ 67.65 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.14 kmpl
|10.6 to 11.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4