In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q3 Sportback and Jaguar F-Pace, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 53.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Technology Plus S-line, Jaguar F-Pace Price starts at Rs. 72.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 2.0 R Dynamic S Diesel. Q3 Sportback: 1984 cc engine, 10.14 kmpl mileage. F-Pace: 1997 cc engine, 12.9 to 19.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 Sportback vs F-Pace Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q3 sportback
|F-pace
|Brand
|Audi
|Jaguar
|Price
|₹ 53.55 Lakhs
|₹ 72.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.14 kmpl
|12.9 to 19.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4