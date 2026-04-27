In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q3 Sportback and BYD Seal, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 53.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Technology Plus S-line and BYD Seal Price starts at Rs. 41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic. Q3 Sportback: 1984 cc engine, 10.14 kmpl mileage. Seal gets a battery pack of up to 61.44 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 Sportback vs Seal Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q3 sportback
|Seal
|Brand
|Audi
|BYD
|Price
|₹ 53.55 Lakhs
|₹ 41 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|510-650 km/charge
|Mileage
|10.14 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|61.44 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|12 Hours((7.2 kW AC Fast Charger))