In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q3 Sportback and BMW X1, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 53.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Technology Plus S-line, BMW X1 Price starts at Rs. 50.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for sDrive18i M Sport. Q3 Sportback: 1984 cc engine, 10.14 kmpl mileage. X1: 1499 cc engine, 16.35 to 20.37 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 Sportback vs X1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q3 sportback
|X1
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 53.55 Lakhs
|₹ 50.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.14 kmpl
|16.35 to 20.37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1499 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|3