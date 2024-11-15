In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q3 Sportback and BMW M340i, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 53.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Technology Plus S-line, BMW M340i Price starts at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for xDrive. Q3 Sportback: 1984 cc engine, 10.14 kmpl mileage. M340i: 2998 cc engine, 13.02 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 Sportback vs M340i Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q3 sportback
|M340i
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 53.55 Lakhs
|₹ 74.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.14 kmpl
|13.02 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|2998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|6