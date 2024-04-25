In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q3 Sportback and BMW i4, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 53.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Technology Plus S-line and BMW i4 Price starts at Rs. 72.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for eDrive35 M Sport. Q3 Sportback: 1984 cc engine, 10.14 kmpl mileage. i4 gets a battery pack of up to 70.2 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 Sportback vs i4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q3 sportback
|I4
|Brand
|Audi
|BMW
|Price
|₹ 53.55 Lakhs
|₹ 72.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|483 -590 km/charge
|Mileage
|10.14 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|70.2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8 hours 20 minutes(11 kW AC charger)