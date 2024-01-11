Saved Articles

Audi Q3 Sportback vs BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

In 2024 when choosing between the Audi Q3 Sportback and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and

Q3 Sportback
Audi Q3 Sportback
Technology Plus S-line
₹51.43 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
2 Series Gran Coupe
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
220i Sport
₹37.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I42.0L Twin power turbo
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds7.1
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm280 Nm @ 1350 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm189 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Speed
222 Kmph-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicManual Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
59,16,57945,58,274
Ex-Showroom Price
51,43,00039,50,000
RTO
5,43,3004,24,000
Insurance
2,29,7791,83,774
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,27,17097,975

  Mahindra Thar

    Mahindra Thar

  Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

  Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

  Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

  Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

