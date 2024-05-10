In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q3 Sportback and Audi Q5, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 53.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Technology Plus S-line, Audi Q5 Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus. Q3 Sportback: 1984 cc engine, 10.14 kmpl mileage. Q5: 1984 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 Sportback vs Q5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q3 sportback
|Q5
|Brand
|Audi
|Audi
|Price
|₹ 53.55 Lakhs
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.14 kmpl
|13.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4