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Audi Q3 Sportback vs Audi Q5

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q3 Sportback and Audi Q5, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 53.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Technology Plus S-line, Audi Q5 Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 45 TFSI Premium Plus. Q3 Sportback: 1984 cc engine, 10.14 kmpl mileage. Q5: 1984 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 Sportback vs Q5 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q3 sportback Q5
BrandAudiAudi
Price₹ 53.55 Lakhs₹ 64.9 Lakhs
Mileage10.14 kmpl13.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1984 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Q3 Sportback
Audi Q3 Sportback
Technology Plus S-line
₹53.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Q5
Audi Q5
45 TFSI Premium Plus
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi Q3 Sportback Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Ac Controls
Speakers
Front Right Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Instrument Cluster
Wireless Charging Pad
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I42.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds6.1 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm370 Nm @ 1600-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
193 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm261 bhp @ 5250-6500 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Speed
220 kmph240 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
4-Link Axle5-link, Tubular Anti-roll Bar
Front Suspension
McPherson Struts5-link, Tubular Anti-roll Bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18235 / 55 R19
Length
4518 mm4682 mm mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2819 mm
Kerb Weight
1705 kg1875 kg
Height
1558 mm1655 mm
Width
1843 mm1893 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
530 litres520 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
62.4 litres70 litres
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual ZoneYes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
NoNo
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
NoSilver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoCladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic SunroofPanoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Scuff Plates
AluminiumAluminium
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Side Window Blinds
NoRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
50000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
106+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
Touch Screen Size
10 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayDigital Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Middle Rear Head Rest
YesYes
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoYes
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
3rd Row Seats Type
NoNo
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Okapi Brown and Pearl BeigeAltas Beige / Black with Matte Black Accents and Aluminium Rhombus Inserts, Okapi Brown / Black with with Matte Black Accents and Aluminium Rhombus Inserts
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
61,06,96273,98,997
Ex-Showroom Price
53,55,00064,90,000
RTO
5,46,3606,60,349
Insurance
2,05,1022,48,148
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,31,2621,59,033
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Stylish body style updatesRefined drive

Cons

Cabin needs a bit more flash

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