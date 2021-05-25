HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsQ3 vs XC60

Audi Q3 vs Volvo XC60

Filters
Q3
Audi Q3
Premium Plus
₹44.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XC60
Volvo XC60
B5 Inscription
₹61.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
222 Kmph180
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds7.1
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4Four-cylinder twin turbo-charged diesel engine
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm250 bhp
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm350 Nm
Mileage (ARAI)
14.93 kmpl-
Driving Range
896 Km-
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Camera
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
12
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,71,96071,08,654
Ex-Showroom Price
44,89,00061,90,000
RTO
4,77,9006,48,000
Insurance
2,04,5602,70,154
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,11,1651,52,792
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Popular Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Mercedes-Benz GLA
1332.0 to 1950.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic43.6 - 47.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Audi Q3
null | Petrol | Manual,Automatic44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
GLA vs Q3

Trending cars

View all Popular Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.39 Cr
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

14.74 - 19.94 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge

61.25 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11 - 16 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

32.99 - 50.74 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Lamborghini Revuelto

Lamborghini Revuelto

10 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail

26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Supra

Toyota Supra

85 - 95 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Citroen C3 Aircross

Citroen C3 Aircross

10 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details