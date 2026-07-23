In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q3 and Volvo v90-cross-country, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Price starts at Rs. 43.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium, Volvo v90-cross-country Price starts at Rs. 65.31 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D5 Inscription. Q3: 1984 cc engine, 14.93 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 vs v90-cross-country Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q3
|V90-cross-country
|Brand
|Audi
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 43.67 Lakhs
|₹ 65.31 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.93 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4