Audi Q3 vs Volvo S90

In 2023 when choosing between the Audi Q3 and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Audi Q3
Premium Plus
₹44.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Volvo S90
D4 Inscription
₹61.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
222 Kmph180
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds8.2
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I42.0L Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm187 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm400 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
14.93 kmpl17.86
Driving Range
896 Km982
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
12
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,71,96071,08,654
Ex-Showroom Price
44,89,00061,90,000
RTO
4,77,9006,48,000
Insurance
2,04,5602,70,154
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,11,1651,52,792

