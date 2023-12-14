In 2024 when choosing among the Audi Q3 and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Audi Q3 and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Price starts at Rs 44.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium Plus and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs 61.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E80. Q3: 1984 cc engine, 14.93 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less