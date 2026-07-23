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Audi Q3 vs Toyota Camry

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q3 and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Price starts at Rs. 43.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant. Q3: 1984 cc engine, 14.93 kmpl mileage. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 vs Camry Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q3 Camry
BrandAudiToyota
Price₹ 43.67 Lakhs₹ 48.5 Lakhs
Range-1275 km/charge
Mileage14.93 kmpl25.49 kmpl
Battery Capacity-251.6 Volt
Engine Capacity1984 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Q3
Audi Q3
Premium
₹43.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Camry
Toyota Camry
Elegant
₹48.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi Q3 Visual Comparison

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Left Side View
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm221 Nm @ 3600-5200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (e-CVT), Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
14.93 kmpl25.49 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
192 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm184 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4-
Driving Range
896 km1275 km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Max Speed
222 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres5.7 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver-
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18235 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
4-Link AxleDouble Wishbone
Front Suspension
McPherson StrutsMacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18235 / 45 R18
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
355 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
62.4 litres50 litres
Length
4482 mm4920 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm2825 mm
Kerb Weight
1700 kg1645 kg
Height
1607 mm1455 mm
Width
1849 mm1840 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic with Memory
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive With Stop and Go
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function DisplayElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Scuff Plates
Aluminium-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoElectric
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
No-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
50000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesFootwell Lamps
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
No-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
No-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
YesYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
109
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
18 inch12.3 inch
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
NoYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeNo
Ride Height Adjustment
YesNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
YesAudio controls & Cup holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Okapi Brown and Pearl Beige-
Ventilated Seats
NoFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
NoCooled
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,65,82455,10,087
Ex-Showroom Price
43,67,00048,50,000
RTO
4,47,5604,95,330
Insurance
1,50,7641,64,257
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,06,7341,18,433

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