In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q3 and Skoda Superb [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Price starts at Rs. 43.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium, Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportline AT. Q3: 1984 cc engine, 14.93 kmpl mileage. Superb [2020-2023]: 1984 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 vs Superb [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q3
|Superb [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Audi
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 43.67 Lakhs
|₹ 31.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.93 kmpl
|15.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4