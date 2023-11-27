In 2023 when choosing between the Audi Q3 and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Audi Q3 and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Price starts at Rs 44.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium Plus, MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs 40.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cooper S. Q3: 1984 cc engine, 14.93 kmpl mileage. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 14.34 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less