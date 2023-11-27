Saved Articles

Audi Q3 vs MINI Countryman

In 2023 when choosing between the Audi Q3 and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Q3
Audi Q3
Premium Plus
₹44.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Countryman
MINI Countryman
Cooper S
₹40.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
222 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds-
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I42.0 Petrol
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm189 bhp @
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm280 Nm @ 1350 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
14.93 kmpl14.34
Driving Range
896 Km677
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverCo-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
11
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,71,96046,72,131
Ex-Showroom Price
44,89,00040,50,000
RTO
4,77,9004,34,000
Insurance
2,04,5601,87,631
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,11,1651,00,422

