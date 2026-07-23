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Audi Q3 vs MINI Cooper Convertible

In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q3 and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Price starts at Rs. 43.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium, MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. Q3: 1984 cc engine, 14.93 kmpl mileage. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 vs Cooper Convertible Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q3 Cooper convertible
BrandAudiMINI
Price₹ 43.67 Lakhs₹ 44 Lakhs
Mileage14.93 kmpl16.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1984 cc1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Q3
Audi Q3
Premium
₹43.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Cooper Convertible
MINI Cooper Convertible
S
₹44 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Audi Q3 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Rear Left View
Rear View
Left Side View
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500-4100 rpm280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.93 kmpl17
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
192 bhp @ 4200-6000 rpm189 bhp @
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I42.0 Petrol engine
Driving Range
896 km748
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
222 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Space SaverAlloy
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
4-Link Axlemultiple control-arm rear axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strutssingle joint spring-strut front axle
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18195 / 55 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
355 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person4
Doors
5 Doors2
Fuel Tank Capacity
62.4 litres44
Length
4482 mm3821
Wheelbase
2680 mm2495
Kerb Weight
1700 kg-
Height
1607 mm1415
Width
1849 mm1727
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
12
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
No-
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Scuff Plates
Aluminium-
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
One Touch - Up
AllDriver
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
50000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoCo-Driver Only
Automatic Head Lamps
NoYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoOptional
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
NoYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
106
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
18 inch-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)4 Star (Euro NCAP)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time-
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Okapi Brown and Pearl BeigeCustomisable
Ventilated Seats
No-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
49,65,82450,70,627
Ex-Showroom Price
43,67,00044,00,000
RTO
4,47,5604,69,000
Insurance
1,50,7642,01,127
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,06,7341,08,987

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