|Top Speed
|222 Kmph
|-
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|7.3 seconds
|-
|Engine
|1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
|Engine Type
|2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4
|2.0 Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|188 bhp @ 4200 rpm
|189 bhp
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
|Mileage (ARAI)
|14.93 kmpl
|17
|Driving Range
|896 Km
|748
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|FWD
|Transmission
|Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Yes
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|-
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Cabin-Boot Access
|No
|Yes
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera
|Reverse Camera
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|Yes
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|12V Power Outlets
|1
|2
|On-Road Price
|₹51,71,960
|₹43,87,490
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹44,89,000
|₹38,00,000
|RTO
|₹4,77,900
|₹4,09,000
|Insurance
|₹2,04,560
|₹1,77,990
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,11,165
|₹94,304