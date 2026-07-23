In 2026 when choosing between the Audi Q3 and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q3 Price starts at Rs. 43.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Premium, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA35 Price starts at Rs. 63.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. Q3: 1984 cc engine, 14.93 kmpl mileage. AMG GLA35: 1991 cc engine, 13.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q3 vs AMG GLA35 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Q3
|Amg gla35
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 43.67 Lakhs
|₹ 63.5 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14.93 kmpl
|13.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4