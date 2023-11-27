Saved Articles

Audi Q3 vs Lexus NX

Audi Q3 vs Lexus NX

In 2023 when choosing among the Audi Q3 and Lexus NX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Q3
Audi Q3
Premium Plus
₹44.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
NX
Lexus NX
350h Exquisite
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
222 Kmph180 Kmph
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds7.7 seconds
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, Twin Cam 16-valve
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I4A25B-FXS
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm153 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm239 Nm @ 4300-4500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
14.93 kmpl17.8 kmpl
Driving Range
896 Km997 Km
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
11
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,71,96074,54,223
Ex-Showroom Price
44,89,00064,90,000
RTO
4,77,9006,82,000
Insurance
2,04,5602,81,723
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,11,1651,60,220

    Latest News

    File photo of Audi Q8 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron models.
    Audi cars in India all set to get more expensive from new year 2024
    27 Nov 2023
    Honda NX500
EICMA 2023: Honda NX500, CB500 Hornet unveiled, India launch likely in 2024
12 Nov 2023
    EICMA 2023: Honda NX500, CB500 Hornet unveiled, India launch likely in 2024
    12 Nov 2023
    Audi Q3
Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback local assembly begins in India
3 May 2023
    Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback local assembly begins in India
    3 May 2023
    Audi Q3 Sportback
Audi Q3 Sportback review: Blue is the new Black
15 May 2023
    Audi Q3 Sportback review: Blue is the new Black
    15 May 2023
    Latest Videos

    Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
    Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
    23 Mar 2022
    Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests.
    Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
    3 Mar 2022
    The newest Audi Q3 was launched in India at a starting price of ₹44.89 lakh.
2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
15 Dec 2022
    2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights
    15 Dec 2022
    Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of ₹64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
21 Mar 2022
    2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
    21 Mar 2022
    View all
     