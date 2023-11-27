Saved Articles

Audi Q3 vs Lexus ES

In 2023 when choosing among the Audi Q3 and Lexus ES, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Q3
Audi Q3
Premium Plus
₹44.89 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
ES
Lexus ES
300h Exquisite
₹56.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
222 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds-
Engine
1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
2.0L TFSI Turbocharged I42.5L A25A-FXS I4
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
188 bhp @ 4200 rpm176 bhp @ 5700 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm221 Nm @ 3600 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
14.93 kmpl22.58
Driving Range
896 Km1129
Drivetrain
AWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNo
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
12
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,71,96064,99,523
Ex-Showroom Price
44,89,00056,55,000
RTO
4,77,9005,94,500
Insurance
2,04,5602,49,523
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,11,1651,39,700

